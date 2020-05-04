PADUCAH — Two people were arrested Saturday night after a woman reported her car was stolen.
Paducah Police say a GPS in the car showed it was in the Jackson Street area at a convenience store. Police say three people were in the car.
Police say the driver, a 16-year-old, had borrowed the car from the owner's boyfriend for $20. After the boyfriend confirmed this story, the teenager was released to his father with no charges.
After police searched the car, they say they found a handgun underneath the front passenger seat and a small quantity of methamphetamine from the pants pocket of one of the passengers.
Police say a computer check of the handgun showed it was stolen.
Police say they found a plastic sack containing crystal-like rocks and a large box of ice cream salt in the floorboard of the passenger seat, where 19-year-old Reanna Young was sitting.
Police say Young intended to sell the salt as methamphetamine, but couldn't find a buyer.
The other passenger, 25-year-old Jordan Mays, consented to a search and officers say they found a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine in his pocket.
Young was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (handgun), sale or transfer of a simulated controlled substance and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Mays was arrested with a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Both Young and Mays were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.