PADUCAH -- Samantha Lynn Campbell, 30, and Anthony Ray Lamoureux, 50, were arrested early Tuesday morning after trespassing at Aloha Pools & Spa.
Police responded to an alarm at a local business early this morning and found Campbell, partially naked, inside the business and Lamoureux naked in a swimming pool outside.
Police say Campbell was not speaking logically and was intoxicated. They say she destroyed computers and other items in the business.
Outside of the business, police found Lamoureux, naked in an above-ground swimming pool inside a fenced-in area.
Lamoureux, who also was intoxicated, told officers Campbell and another woman had been drinking at a local bar and drove to Aloha Pools & Spa after the bar closed. He showed the officers where he had entered the fenced-in area through a hole in the fence.
Campbell was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and alcohol intoxication, and on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. Lamoureux was arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication and second-degree criminal trespassing.