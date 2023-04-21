MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman face drug trafficking charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says they sold fentanyl capsules to undercover detectives.
The sheriff's office says its investigation began on Tuesday when detectives received information accusing 18-year-old Rachel Lloyd of Metropolis, Illinois, of selling fentanyl capsules. Detectives arranged to buy fentanyl from Lloyd in McCracken County, the sheriff's office claims. Lloyd and 26-year-old Martin Monk of McCracken County allegedly met up with the undercover investigators and sold them five suspected fentanyl capsules.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office claims detectives bought 20 more fentanyl capsules from Lloyd and Monk in the parking lot of a business on Cairo Road in Paducah. Detectives arrested the two suspects immediately after the alleged drug sale.
The sheriff's office says investigators learned that Monk and Lloyd had a motel room in Metropolis, Illinois, so they contacted the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force. The task force obtained a search warrant for the hotel room at 2119 East 5th St. in Metropolis, and the sheriff's office says detectives found more fentanyl capsules.
After their arrest, Monk and Lloyd were jailed in the McCracken County Jail. Both are charged with trafficking in fentanyl.