CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Firefighters worked quickly Monday to put out a house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says firefighters responded at 3:39 p.m. Monday to a report of an explosion and fire at a house at 243 North Park Ave. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house.
Two people who were inside the home managed to open a window on the side of the building and crawl out to safety, the fire department says. The door to the home was blocked by smoke and fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say they were able to put out the fire in about 25 minutes. Afterward, the fire department says overhaul and fire investigation efforts took about two hours.
Investigators believe the fire was accidental, the fire department says. The blaze is estimated to have caused $48,000's worth in damage.
At the scene, Cape Girardeau firefighters received mutual aid from Jackson Fire and Rescue, the Scott City Fire Department, the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the East County Fire Protection District and the Fruitland Fire Protection District.