KENNETT, MO — Firefighters responding to a house fire Friday morning in Kennett, Missouri, found two people dead inside the home, the local fire department says.
The Kennett Fire Department says firefighters responded to a call at 4:14 a.m. Friday reporting the fire at 1107 Masterson Street. The fire department says personnel arrived to find heavy smoke and flames at the front of the one-story brick house.
As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, the department says a neighbor told them they believed two people were inside the home.
Firefighters found two people dead inside the home. The fire department says the residence was heavily damaged by the fire.
The fire department says the fire is not considered to be suspicious, and says no smoke alarms were found inside the home.
However, the fire remains under investigation by the Kennett Fire Department, the Kennett Police Department and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.