CADIZ, KY — Two people found dead in a Cadiz, Kentucky, home on Saturday died of gunshot wounds, state police now say.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 responded to a call around 8:45 a.m. Saturday reporting the discovery of two bodies at a home off of Cerulean Road. KSP says autopsies were carried out Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville, and preliminary results show the two victims were shot and killed.
In a news release sent Monday afternoon, troopers say the two people killed were were 76-year-old Mildred Faris and 28-year-old Matthew Blakeley.
On Saturday, KSP said Post 1 detectives were searching for 29-year-old Landon W. Stinson, who is being sought for questioning regarding the deaths. Trooper Adam Jones tells Local 6 that investigators are still looking for Stinson, and asks anyone with information about where he is to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.