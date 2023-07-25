SCOTT COUNTY, MO — Two people were injured by flying debris when an EF-2 tornado touched down briefly Monday in Scott County, Missouri.
That's according to a public information statement from the National Weather Service in Paducah, which describes the injuries as minor.
The tornado struck a homestead near Bertrand, Missouri. It started on County Highway 532, just west of the intersection with Highway O. The NWS says the tornado damaged several grain bins and destroyed two barns. A person in a truck nearby to the NWS the vehicle was partially lifted by the tornado as well.
After the tornado crossed Highway O, it severely damaged a house, which is where the two people injured were when they were cut by the debris. The NWS says the tornado also damaged an adjacent auxiliary home, removing the roofs and collapsing some exterior walls of both homes.
The tornado then damaged some trees behind the buildings before dissipating as it moved into a farm field to the east.
In the statement released Tuesday, the NWS says the tornado had estimated peak winds of 115 mph. Its path was 25 yards wide and 0.28 miles long.