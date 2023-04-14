Murray, KY — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday at the intersection of KY 80, according to a Calloway County Sheriff's Office release.
The crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. after Gabrielle Dooley, 25, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, stopped at the KY 80 intersection but did not see the vehicle driven by Jeffrey Walters, 65, of Murray, Kentucky, crossing. Dooley went through the intersection, hitting Walter's vehicle on the passenger rear which caused him to "skid and overturn multiple times before coming to a rest," according to the release.
The release reports Dooley did not accept medical treatment by Murray Calloway Ambulance Service. Walter and the passenger riding with him were taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, according to the release.
The injuries Walters and his passenger sustained are unknown at this time.