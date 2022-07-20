WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Two people have died because of a traffic crash state police say happened Wednesday morning on Illinois Route 37, just south of Marion, Illinois.
Online media outlet WFCN News reports that two people were killed and a third person was flown to a hospital because of the crash.
Illinois State Police District 13 says troopers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Route 37 was closed to allow emergency responders to access the scene. Northbound traffic was rerouted at Crites Road, and southbound traffic was rerouted at Grassy Road. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternate travel routes.
Troopers say northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes, striking another vehicle, WFCN News reports. The two people pronounced dead at the scene were the driver and passenger in the northbound vehicle. The person who was flown to a hospital was driving the southbound vehicle, WFCN News reports.