Two planes crashed in fiery mid-air collision while flying in a Dallas air show on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Dallas City Fire and Rescue.
The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m., when the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, according to information provided by the FAA.
Representatives for Dallas City Hall, the airport and the air show did not immediately respond to inquiries from NBC News.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, according to the FAA, which said that neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.
