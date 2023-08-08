POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Two Poplar Bluff police officers were involved in a shooting on Monday night, that resulted in the death of a suspect.
According to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, an officer was doing a wellness check for a man laying under a car on Park Avenue. During the check, the officer noticed the car's registration was allegedly stolen.
When the officer walked up to the car, the man got in it and locked himself inside. After this, a second officer arrived at the scene, and EMS was requested.
The man refused medical treatment, and barricaded himself inside the car. The officers removed both the front windows, so they could arrest the man, but he reportedly began to back up. He allegedly came close to hitting one of the officers on scene.
One of the officers shot at the man, who was later pronounced dead by Coroner, Jim Akers.
Both officers who were involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has been requested to investigate the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.