BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Two Rivers Fisheries held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new facility opening up in Ballard County, Kentucky.
The company focuses on finding ways to use Asian carp — an invasive species of fish that's a nuisance to fisherman, boaters and local wildlife — to help reduce their presence in local waterways.
Two Rivers' new facility will focus on turning those fish into fertilizer.
Meanwhile, local leaders say the company is bringing a welcome change to Ballard County.
"It's pretty amazing to watch the story of taking what's been considered a nuisance and is a nuisance for our waterways, and someone is actually taking it and creating jobs and actually being able to make a profit off of and a sustainable business of a problem," says Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper.
Two Rivers owner Angie Yu says it was difficult to get the new venture off the ground because of supply chain issues and high gas prices over the last three years.