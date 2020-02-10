CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police are searching for two suspects charged in a January shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. A third suspect is in custody.
The shooting happened Jan. 16 at the River Banquet Center at 631 S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. Police say five people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the incident.
In a post on it's official Facebook page, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says one person is in custody and two others are wanted in connection to the shooting.
Police are searching for 23-year-old Marquelis Andrews and 25-year-old Jaquavion Anderson. Police did not include photos of the suspects, but the two are described as black males from Charleston, Missouri.
Andrews is charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, six counts of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Anderson is charged with one count of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, four counts of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
A third suspect in the case is in custody in Sikeston, Cape Girardeau police say. That man, 25-year-old Myron Andrews of Sikeston, faces charges including one count of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, five counts of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
If you have information about where Andrews and Anderson are, investigators ask you to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, or leave an anonymous tip at 573-339-6313. You can also text “CAPEPD” to 847411 to share your tip with officers.