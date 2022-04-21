UNION COUNTY, IL — Two Southern Illinois University Carbondale students and a woman from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, were killed as a result of a collision on Route 3 in Union County Thursday morning.
In a statement, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane identified the students as Vamshi Krishna Pechetty, a graduate student in computer science, and Pavan Swarna, a graduate student in computer science.
"We are working to support the families during this incredibly difficult time," Lane said. "Our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) team is available to help others who are impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and hearts are with these students and their loved ones."
Three other graduate students from SIU were also injured as a result of the collision, which happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 3, north of McClure, Illinois.
Illinois State Police investigators say 32-year-old Marie A. Meunier of Cape Girardeau was driving a 2013 blue Fiat sedan southbound on Route 3, just north of Old Cape Road in Union County, when her car crossed the center line and struck the front of the black 2019 Toyota sedan Pechetty and Swarna were traveling in. With them in the car were 23-year-old Yaswanth S. Uppalapati, 24-year-old Kalyan Dorna and 23-year-old Kakumanu Karthik.
ISP says Swarna was driving the Toyota. Swarna, Pechetty and Meunier were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. ISP says Karthik suffered lift-threatening injuries in the crash, and he was taken by ambulance to a regional hospital.
Uppalapati and Dorna were also taken to a regional hospital, but ISP says their injuries were not life threatening.
The state law enforcement agency says its investigation into the deadly collision is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.
This story was originally published at 1:21 p.m. Thursday. It has been updated with new details released by Illinois State Police.