UNION COUNTY, IL– Two Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale students were killed as a result of a collision on Route 3 in Union County Thursday morning.
In a statement, SIU Chancellor Austin Lane identified the students as Vamshi Krishna Pechetty, a graduate student in computer science, and Pavan Swarna, a graduate student in computer science.
"We are working to support the families during this incredibly difficult time," Lane said. "Our Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) team is available to help others who are impacted by this tragedy. Our thoughts and hearts are with these students and their loved ones."
Three other graduate students from SIU were also injured as a result of the collision.
The accident occurred before 6 a.m. Thursday morning on Route 3, north of McClure, Illinois.