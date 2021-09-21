Two southern Illinois schools have been recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Eldorado Middle School and Raccoon Grade School in Centralia were announced among 18 National Blue Ribbon Schools from Illinois on Tuesday.
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Tuesday while in Palatine, Illinois. He was there visiting another Blue Ribbon awardee, Walter R. Sundling Junior High School.
“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs," Cardona said. "In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
Other winners from Illinois include:
- Chicago – Disney II Magnet High School, City of Chicago School District 299.
- Chicago – Prosser Career Academy High School, City of Chicago School District 299.
- Chicago – Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, City of Chicago School District 299.
- Clarendon Hills – Prospect Elementary School, Hinsdale Community Consolidated School District 181.
- Highland Park – Braeside Elementary School, North Shore School District 112.
- Hinsdale – Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale Township High School District 86.
- Lake Forest – Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest Community High School District 115.
- Lake Villa – Prince Of Peace School, Archdiocese of Chicago School District.
- Mundelein – Carmel Catholic High School, Carmel Catholic.
- Northbrook – Maple School, Northbrook/Glenview School District 30.
- Oak Brook – Butler Junior High School, Butler School District 53.
- Okawville – Okawville Grade School, West Washington County Community School District 10.
- Park Ridge – Lincoln Middle School, Park Ridge-Niles School District #64.
- Taylorville – Taylorville Jr High School, Taylorville Community Unit School District 3.
- Westmont – Westmont High School, Community Unit School District 201.
In west Kentucky, Heath Elementary School was also recognized as a Blue Ribbon School.
