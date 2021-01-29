Two Republican state lawmakers in Ohio are working to create a day celebrating former President Donald Trump.
The Columbus Dispatch reports that state Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus emailed their fellow representatives Friday asking them to cosponsor a bill making June 14 "President Donald J. Trump Day."
June 14 is Trump's birthday. It's also Flag Day, which is why one Democratic state representative told the newspaper he doesn't think it would be the right day for a state holiday honoring the former president.
"I don’t like the idea of changing an existing federal holiday that honors the flag," Rep. Jeff Crossman told the Columbus Dispatch. "I think it’s disrespectful."
In their email to their fellow legislators, Cross and Stoltzfus wrote "Let's show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration," according to the Dispatch. They also wrote that the day would "celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history."
In the 2020 presidential election, Trump carried Ohio, garnering about 53.3% of the vote in that state.
In the United States as a whole, President Joe Biden won with 51.38% of the popular vote and 306 electoral votes.