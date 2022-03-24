JACKSON COUNTY, IL – Marion police officers have arrested two teenagers believed to be involved in a March 20 shooting on the 500 block of East Main Street in Carbondale.
On March 20 at 2:59 p.m. Carbondale police officers responding to the incident located a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives learned the suspect fired several shots at the victim then fled south on foot.
During the investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Mckenzie Timms of Carbondale and 18-year-old Zoremoreyon Moore of Marion as suspects.
Marion Police officers have located and arrested Timms and Moore.
Moore has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Timms has been charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Both suspects are being held at the Jackson County Jail.
According to Carbondale police, The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the investigation for possible additional charges.