McKenzie A. Timms, 19 of Carbondale
JACKSON COUNTY, IL – Marion police officers have arrested two teenagers believed to be involved in a March 20 shooting on the 500 block of East Main Street in Carbondale.

Zoremoreyon J.D. Moore, 18 of Marion

On March 20 at 2:59 p.m. Carbondale police officers responding to the incident located a gunshot victim. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives learned the suspect fired several shots at the victim then fled south on foot.

During the investigation, detectives identified 19-year-old Mckenzie Timms of Carbondale and 18-year-old Zoremoreyon Moore of Marion as suspects.

Marion Police officers have located and arrested Timms and Moore.

Moore has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Timms has been charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Both suspects are being held at the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the investigation for possible additional charges.   