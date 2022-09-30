PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say.
According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
Both girls — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — were taken to a local hospital by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, and one was later flown to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.
Deputies say the driver immediately came to a stop after the incident occurred. After conducting a preliminary investigation, deputies believe the driver was travelling North on Old Mayfield Road when they hit the two teens in the roadway.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office asks the community to join them in prayer for the injured teens and their families.