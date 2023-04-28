JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were injured in an ATV wreck in Jackson County, Illinois.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the wreck around 8:54 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
In a news release about the incident sent the following Friday, the sheriff's office says the teens were riding a Polaris RZR ATV southbound on W. Jacob Road when the all-terrain vehicle left the road, hit a ditch and overturned into a farm field.
The 17-year-old boy, who the sheriff's office says was driving the ATV, was seriously injured. He was flown to a St. Louis-area hospital. The Jackson County Ambulance Service took the 14-year-old passenger to a local hospital.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash, the sheriff's office says.