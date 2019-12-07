GRAVES COUNTY, KY— Two teenagers were injured in a crash on Sharon Church Road in Graves County, KY.
Police say they were called to KY 1890 between Hayes School Road and KY 121 South for a crash with one passenger possibly trapped in the car, which was in about 4 ft. of water.
When deputies arrived, they found the driver, 16-year-old Alexandria Hawkins of Mayfield, KY, outside of the car and her passenger, 16-year-old Taylor Barkley of Paducah, still in the front seat of the car, with her upper body out of the water.
First responders were able to get both girls out of the water and safely onto the bank, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
Through an investigation, police say they determined Hawkins was driving a 2015 Land Rover when it went off the right shoulder of the road, over a concrete head wall and 400 ft. on the shoulder of a creek bank. The car then went airborne across the creek, hit the creek bank head on and came to rest in the creek.
Both teens were taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries.