CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is looking for two missing teens Wednesday.
In news releases sent Wednesday afternoon, Carbondale police said officers are searching for 14-year-old Larryhon D. Granger and 17-year-old Elijah N. White.
Police say Granger and White were both last seen on May 24 in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale.
When he was last seen, Granger was wearing a maroon shirt with the phrase “NeuroRestorative,” written on the front, black shorts and one green sock, police say. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
White is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes. When he was last seen, police say the 17-year-old was wearing silver basketball shorts, a light blue shirt and black Air Force One high top shoes.
If you have information about where the two teens are, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.