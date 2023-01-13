PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days.
SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning.
The news website reports that two threatening calls were made to the police department — one at 6:15 a.m. and one at 7:20 a.m. — using a technique that made it difficult for police to trace them.
Law enforcement reportedly completed a search of the campus at about 9:15 a.m. and students were able to complete the day.
At noon, the police department released a statement explaining a male, purporting to be a student at Perryville High School, threatened to "place an incendiary device" in the school.
Schools were closed Friday morning after a subsequent threat — which authorities believed to be from the same person, SunTimes reports.
Perry County District 32 Communications Director Kate Martin told the news website that the district was cooperating with investigators and receiving assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the FBI.
Martin reportedly said the person responsible for “terrorizing our campus will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”