Britain Obit Glenda Jackson

British actress Glenda Jackson holds her Oscar award which she won for her performance in the film 'Women in love', after she was presented with it in April 1971 in London by Hal B. Wallis, a member of the board of governors of the motion picture academy of arts and sciences. (AP Photo/Robert Dear, File )

LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.

Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

“She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he said.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson in conversation with John Wilson- BFI Southbank. July 5, 2022

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's “King Lear.”