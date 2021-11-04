MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of John L. Puryear Drive and Hovekamp Road sent two people to the hospital, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said.
At 5:55 a.m. Thursday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a call regarding an accident.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a gray 2009 Jetta Volkswagon, being driven by 27-year-old Auston Davidson of Paducah, was traveling northbound on John L. Puryear Drive. For reasons unknown to law enforcement, Davidson's car entered the southbound lane and into the path of oncoming traffic.
A head on collusion then occurred between Davidson's car and a gray 2020 Nissan Sentra being driven by 19-year-old Elyssa Neal of Smithland.
Davidson was transported to Baptist Health Hospital with incapacitating injuries. Neal was transported to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital for treatment to non-incapacitating injuries.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mercy EMS, Reidland/Farley Fire Department, and Harper’s Wrecker Service.