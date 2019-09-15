MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Saturday's closure of Interstate 24 east bound lanes was due to a two vehicle crash involving a semi tractor trailer. Deputies say one person was killed in that crash.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says when arriving on the scene at the 14 mile marker, they found a white Ford F-250 partially under the semi trailer.
The wreck had closed both east bound lanes and one west bound lane on I-24 around 3 p.m.
The man, who has not been identified, was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana where they say he died from his injuries.
Deputies say the investigation remains ongoing.