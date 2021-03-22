MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a collision is blocking the 7400 block of Cairo Road.
The sheriff's office says the road will be closed between Craven Drive and West Paducah School Road for around two to three hours while the collision is investigated.
This is about three miles west of the Interstate-24 Exit 3 Interchange.
Deputies say emergency personnel are working the investigation.
Deputies are asking you to avoid the area. You can detour on U.S. 60 or KY 358.
This story has been updated with more information provided by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.