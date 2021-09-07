MADISONVILLE, KY – On Sunday night, Kentucky State Police Post 2 responded to a two-car collision on Interstate 69 northbound. The crash resulted in one death and multiple injuries.
KSP's preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Horazeon Boyd of Paducah was driving a 2013 Cheverolet Malibu northbound on Interstate 69. For unknown reasons, Boyd began slowing the car in the right hand travel lane, resulting in the car being struck from behind by a 2018 Dodge Caravan.
After colliding, both vehicles left the east side of the roadway and came to a rest in a field.
According to KSP, Boyd, his front-seat passenger, Brianna Teague, and right-rear passenger, Briantavion Haynes were transported from the scene by ambulance. Boyd and Haynes were later transported via helicopter to Saint Vincent Hospital in Indiana.
Hopkins County Coroner, Dennis Mayfield, pronounced the left-rear passenger, 18-year-old Destinee Scott of Paducah, deceased on scene.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Whitney Gibson of Madisonville, was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health - Madisonville. Her passengers, William Nash and an infant were also taken to Baptist Health for treatment.
Kentucky State Police Post 2 was assisted on scene by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Madisonville Fire Department, Grapevine Volunteer Fire Department, PHI Air Medical, Medical Center Ambulance Service, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Interstate 69 was closed at mile marker 111 for approximately four hours as Kentucky State Police investigated the collision. The investigation is ongoing.