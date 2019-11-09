CARBONDALE, IL— Carbondale police have released the identities of two suspects wanted in connection to murder.

As a result of their investigation, Carbondale police have obtained arrest warrants for two men wanted in connection to the Nov. 3 murder of 27-year-old Keon Cooper.

Olando Sheron, 24-years-old of Sikeston, Mo., is wanted on charges of murder.

Thomas Durell Evans Jr., 30-years-old of Cape Girardeau, Mo., is wanted on charges of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

A third suspect, Tyren Johnson, was arrested on Nov. 7 in Sikeston, Mo. following a tip of his whereabouts. Johnson is currently being held in the Scott County Missouri Jail waiting to be extradited to Illinois.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Evans or Sheron is asked to contact Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.