CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Two people wanted on outstanding warrants out of Paducah were arrested in Cape Girardeau Saturday after the city's license-plate reading camera system spotted the car they were driving.
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the city utilizes a Flock system to track stolen vehicles, apprehend wanted subjects, and generally assist in criminal investigations.
The system consists of a series of license-plate-reader cameras throughout the city, which are linked to other cameras nationwide.
Officers say on Feb. 25, the department received a Fock alert about a car driven by an individual with an active warrant. Officers say they responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop.
They say the driver, 22-year-old Frantazia Dixon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Paducah Police Department.
Officers say they found 29-year-old Decarlos Clemons Jr. inside the trunk of the vehicle as they searched it.
Clemons reportedly had a full United States warrant for his arrest for a parole violation along with a felony arrest warrant from the Paducah Police Department.