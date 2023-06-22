Two agencies in west Kentucky will each receive $125,000 in federal funding to help prevent and combat drug abuse among young people in the communities they serve. The money comes from the Office National Drug Control Policy through the Drug-Free Communities program. 

The money is part of nearly $2.4 million from that federal program that will go to community agencies in Kentucky, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's office announced Thursday. 

McConnell's office says Champions for a Drug-Free Lyon County and the Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Community Support Program will each receive $125,000. Each of the 17 other Kentucky agencies receiving funding will also receive $125,000.

The senator's office says he supported the DFC program as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. 

“Kentucky’s drug addiction epidemic continues to take a deadly toll on our communities, and with fentanyl flooding across our southern border, the crisis is far from over. In response, I have helped mobilize federal resources to combat this crisis across the Commonwealth and hosted Drug Czars from several administrations to see the impact of our efforts firsthand,” a statement from McConnell reads. “The Drug-Free Communities program, which plays a special role in fighting drug abuse among young people, continues to invest in Kentucky and keep dangerous substances out of our communities.”

The full list of programs receiving the funding includes: 

Program

Recipient

Location

Funding

Allen County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy Board

Allen County Fiscal Court

Scottsville

$125,000

Just Say Yes (JSY)

Franklin County Health Department

Frankfort

$125,000

Webster County KY-ASAP

Webster County Board of Education

Dixon

$125,000

Champions for a Drug-Free Lyon County

Lyon County Board of Education

Eddyville

$125,000

Owen County Drug Prevention Coalition

Hope's Hands Inc.

Owenton

$125,000

Champions for a Drug-Free Grant County

Grant County Schools

Williamstown

$125,000

Champions for a Drug Free Pendleton County

Pendleton County Board of Education

Butler

$125,000

Butler County Drug Free Coalition

Butler County Educational Foundation Inc

Morgantown

$125,000

Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Community Support Program

Graves County Fiscal Court

Mayfield

$125,000

Campbell County Drug Free Alliance

Campbell County Drug Free Alliance, Inc.

Newport

$125,000

Shawnee Transformation Youth Coalition

Shawnee Transformation Youth Coalition

Louisville

$125,000

Spencer County Community Action Network

Spencer County Public Schools

Taylorsville

$125,000

Erlanger-Elsmer Early Childhood Community Collaborative, E3C

Erlanger-Elsmer Board of Education

Erlanger

$125,000

Central Louisville Coalition

Family & Children's Place, Inc.

Louisville

$125,000

Champions for a Drug-Free Muhlenberg County

Muhlenberg County Health Department

Central City

$125,000

Healthy Community Coalition

Seven Counties Services, Inc.

Louisville

$125,000

Casey County KY ASAP

Casey County School District

Liberty

$125,000

Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, Inc.

Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky And Southwest Ohio, Inc. 

Ft Mitchell

$125,000

Coalition for a Healthy Oldham County

Oldham County Health Department

La Grange

$125,000