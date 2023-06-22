Two agencies in west Kentucky will each receive $125,000 in federal funding to help prevent and combat drug abuse among young people in the communities they serve. The money comes from the Office National Drug Control Policy through the Drug-Free Communities program.
The money is part of nearly $2.4 million from that federal program that will go to community agencies in Kentucky, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's office announced Thursday.
McConnell's office says Champions for a Drug-Free Lyon County and the Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Community Support Program will each receive $125,000. Each of the 17 other Kentucky agencies receiving funding will also receive $125,000.
The senator's office says he supported the DFC program as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“Kentucky’s drug addiction epidemic continues to take a deadly toll on our communities, and with fentanyl flooding across our southern border, the crisis is far from over. In response, I have helped mobilize federal resources to combat this crisis across the Commonwealth and hosted Drug Czars from several administrations to see the impact of our efforts firsthand,” a statement from McConnell reads. “The Drug-Free Communities program, which plays a special role in fighting drug abuse among young people, continues to invest in Kentucky and keep dangerous substances out of our communities.”
The full list of programs receiving the funding includes:
Program
Recipient
Location
Funding
Allen County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy Board
Allen County Fiscal Court
Scottsville
$125,000
Just Say Yes (JSY)
Franklin County Health Department
Frankfort
$125,000
Webster County KY-ASAP
Webster County Board of Education
Dixon
$125,000
Champions for a Drug-Free Lyon County
Lyon County Board of Education
Eddyville
$125,000
Owen County Drug Prevention Coalition
Hope's Hands Inc.
Owenton
$125,000
Champions for a Drug-Free Grant County
Grant County Schools
Williamstown
$125,000
Champions for a Drug Free Pendleton County
Pendleton County Board of Education
Butler
$125,000
Butler County Drug Free Coalition
Butler County Educational Foundation Inc
Morgantown
$125,000
Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Community Support Program
Graves County Fiscal Court
Mayfield
$125,000
Campbell County Drug Free Alliance
Campbell County Drug Free Alliance, Inc.
Newport
$125,000
Shawnee Transformation Youth Coalition
Shawnee Transformation Youth Coalition
Louisville
$125,000
Spencer County Community Action Network
Spencer County Public Schools
Taylorsville
$125,000
Erlanger-Elsmer Early Childhood Community Collaborative, E3C
Erlanger-Elsmer Board of Education
Erlanger
$125,000
Central Louisville Coalition
Family & Children's Place, Inc.
Louisville
$125,000
Champions for a Drug-Free Muhlenberg County
Muhlenberg County Health Department
Central City
$125,000
Healthy Community Coalition
Seven Counties Services, Inc.
Louisville
$125,000
Casey County KY ASAP
Casey County School District
Liberty
$125,000
Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, Inc.
Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky And Southwest Ohio, Inc.
Ft Mitchell
$125,000
Coalition for a Healthy Oldham County
Oldham County Health Department
La Grange
$125,000