CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Two women have been arrested after police say they were involved in a shooting incident in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1800 block of Dunklin Street around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found 16, 9 mm shell casings on the ground, the police department says.
In a news release sent Friday, the police department says 24-year-old Champagne Bowen-Davis and 20-year-old Jennifer Paris Landi Bowen-Davis are accused of targeting a family driving in a vehicle on Dunklin Street. The two women are accused of shooting at the family as part of "an ongoing family dispute."
The release says Champagne and Jennifer Bowen-Davis are being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Friday on warrants charging both with two counts of first-degree felony domestic assault and two counts of felony armed criminal action.
For each woman, a cash-only bond has been set at $100,000.