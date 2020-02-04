Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... PULASKI COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL POPE COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... ALEXANDER COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MARSHALL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... CARLISLE COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHERN GRAVES COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MISSISSIPPI COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI... SCOTT COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 545 PM CST TUESDAY. * AT 848 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED CONTINUED MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE FLOODING. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN IN SOME LOCATIONS, AND AN ADDITIONAL ONE TO TWO INCHES IS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, SIKESTON, METROPOLIS, CHARLESTON, SCOTT CITY, BENTON, EAST PRAIRIE, CHAFFEE, CAIRO, CALVERT CITY, ORAN, LA CENTER, MINER, BARDWELL, WICKLIFFE, BIG OAK TREE STATE PARK, LONE OAK, TOWOSAHGY STATE HISTORIC SITE, REIDLAND AND BROOKPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... PULASKI COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL POPE COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... ALEXANDER COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MARSHALL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... CARLISLE COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHERN GRAVES COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MISSISSIPPI COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI... SCOTT COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 1045 AM CST. * AT 747 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...HEAVY RAINFALL MAY CAUSE MINOR FLOODING... WIDESPREAD SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TODAY INTO EARLY TONIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS FROM 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, MAINLY SOUTH OF A LINE FROM GREENVILLE MISSOURI TO CAPE GIRARDEAU TO OWENSBORO KENTUCKY. THIS HEAVY RAIN MAY RESULT IN SOME FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AREAS THAT TYPICALLY FLOOD. ANOTHER ROUND OF RAINFALL IS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT. UP TO ANOTHER INCH OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE IN WESTERN KENTUCKY. THIS ADDITIONAL RAINFALL MAY CAUSE FLOOD-PRONE AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS TO AGAIN EXPERIENCE PROBLEMS. STAY TUNED FOR LATER STATEMENTS CONCERNING THIS HEAVY RAIN EVENT.