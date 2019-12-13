PADUCAH — Two women and a 16-year-old girl are charged with assault and burglary after Paducah police say the three forced their way into a 19-year-old woman's home and assaulted her until she was unconscious.
In a news release, Paducah police say 21-year-old Mercedes A. Moore, 18-year-old Mallie Dodson and the 16 year old are accused of breaking into the victim's home Wednesday and beating her until she lost consciousness. The victim was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of her injuries.
The release says the three also allegedly damaged property in the home.
Police say all three accused assailants were charged with of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. Moore and Dodson were jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The 16-year-old girl, who name is not being released because she is a minor, was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.