PADUCAH — Two women wanted in Paducah in connection to an attempted robbery at a store near Kentucky Oaks Mall have been arrested in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
As Local 6 reported Thursday, 38-year-old Latasha Jean Taylor of Clarksville, Tennessee, was wanted after police say she handed a store employee a note claiming a man was holding her hostage, and the cashier needed to give her cash or the man would shoot someone. Taylor and another woman — 25-year-old Marissa L. Hicks of Hopkinsville, Kentucky — were believed to be traveling together in a stolen car.
Police announced Friday that the women were arrested in Hopkinsville, less than 18 hours after investigators released information about the case to the public.
The Paducah Police Department says law enforcement officers found Taylor and Hicks at an apartment complex in Hopkinsville at 10:50 a.m. Friday. Hopkinsville police arrested the women after receiving a tip from someone who saw news media coverage of the case, the Paducah Police Department says.
Taylor faces a charge of second-degree robbery and second-degree disorderly conduct in connection to the incident in the Paducah store, which police say happened on July 22.
She and Hicks are both charged with felony receiving stolen property in connection to the stolen vehicle, which investigators say was stolen in Clarksville, Tennessee.