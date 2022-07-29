PADUCAH — Police are searching for two women in Paducah after investigators say they were involved in a robbery at a store near Kentucky Oaks Mall.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the business around 4:30 p.m. on July 22 after a woman gave a cashier a note demanding money. The note said a man was holding the woman hostage, and the cashier needed to give her cash, or else the man would shoot someone.
Investigators say the woman left the store when employees called police. Multiple officers searched the business and the surrounding area, including other businesses. They were unable to find the woman or any evidence that what the note said was true.
The police department says detectives investigating the incident have identified 38-year-old Latasha Jean Taylor and 25-year-old Marissa L. Hicks as suspects. Investigators say the two women have been staying together at a motel near the store, and they've been traveling in a stolen vehicle.
Investigators believe Taylor — who is from Clarksville, Tennessee — is the woman who handed the note to the store employee. She and Hicks are both accused of possession of the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Clarksville. Police say Hicks — who is from Hopkinsville — is also wanted on a probation violation warrant in Florida. Police say Taylor is also out on bond after she was arrested in Tennessee.
Taylor is wanted on charges of second-degree robbery, felony receiving stolen property and second-degree disorderly conduct. Hicks is also wanted on a charge of felony receiving stolen property.
Investigators ask anyone with information that can help them find the two women to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411.