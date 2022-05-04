STEWART COUNTY, TN — Authorities have released the names of a man and woman who were killed in a boating accident on the Cumberland River Tuesday in Stewart County, Tennessee.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 43-year-old Cynthia M. Taylor and 47-year-old Michael W. Mabes were killed when the Jon boat they were in capsized near the upper end of the Cumberland City Island. The island is along the south bank of Lake Barkley along the Cumberland River. TWRA officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Taylor and Mabes were pronounced dead at the scene.
Taylor and Mabes were from the Woodlawn community in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the TWRA says. The agency says the two boaters were not wearing lifejackets when their boat capsized.
The TWRA says its investigation into the incident is ongoing. The agency notes that there have been eight boating-related deaths on Tennessee waters so far this year.
Local agencies that responded to the scene Tuesday included the Stewart County Sheriff's Office, Stewart County Fire and Rescue, Stewart County EMS and the Cumberland City Police Department.
