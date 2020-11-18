LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl at a party in Livingston County in 2018 will spend at least the next 20 years behind bars.
During a hearing held virtually Wednesday, Tyler Jones pleaded guilty to murder in the deadly shooting of Peyton Hurt and to tampering with evidence after the fact.
A Livingston County judge sentenced Jones to 30 years in prison, with parole eligibility after 20 years.
After he was sentenced, Jones apologized and said he's grown up since the shooting on June 9, 2020.
"I know my actions have caused a very horrible thing, and I was a young man. My intent was not to kill Peyton Hurt. My intent was to scare her and to get her away. If y'all could find somewhere in y'all's heart to forgive me for what I've done. I live with this every day, and I pray every day he forgives me, she forgives me for what I've done."
After Hurt was shot, she was taken to a Paducah hospital, but she died the next day. At a preliminary hearing in 2018, a state trooper testified that Jones — who was 19 at the time — used his grandfather's .38 caliber revolver to shoot Hurt.
When asked why he decided to plead guilty, Jones said he didn't want the case to go to trial and risk facing life in prison.