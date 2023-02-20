UNION CITY, TN — Williams Sausage Company in Union City, Tennessee, is being acquired by Tyson Foods, the companies announced Monday.
A news release from Tyson Foods says Williams Sausage Company employs about 500 people. The company makes fresh and fully-cooked sausages, bacon and sandwiches.
In a statement included in the news release, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods Group President Stewart Glendinning says the addition of Williams Sausage Company will help the company expand its capacity.
“We also look forward to welcoming Williams’ dedicated team members to the Tyson Foods family," the statement reads.
The news release also included a statement from Williams Sausage Company President and CEO Roger Williams.
“The Williams Family has been very blessed for the last 65 years by dedicated team members, great customers, and fantastic suppliers that have allowed us to build a quality food company,” Williams says. “There are not many companies to which we could entrust what we have built, and we are very pleased that in Tyson Foods we have found that partner who understands the heritage and culture of our family business and will be able to take it to the next level. We believe this to be a very positive move for our family and our team members that will ensure the future of all stakeholders.”
While the companies announced that the agreement has been signed for the acquisition has been signed, the terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed and the deal is still subject to the approval of federal regulators.