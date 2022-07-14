SIKESTON, MO — Tyson Foods has donated 40,000 pounds of protein products and awarded a $25,000 grant to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
Employees from Tyson's Dexter, Missouri, facility were at the food bank in Sikeston on Thursday, volunteering to pack food boxes, Tyson Foods says.
In a news release about the donation, Tyson Foods says it's proud to support Missouri families by donating the food and providing the grant, which will help the food bank provide nutritious food in the community it serves.
For more information about SEMO Food Bank, visit semofoodbank.org.