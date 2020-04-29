OBION COUNTY, TN -- Since the U.S. Government considers Tyson Foods a critical company during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Tyson has been taken extra steps to ensure the safety of their team members.
In a letter, Tyson's Obion County Complex Manager Keith Riley lists current actions Tyson is taking to protect team members as they continue to produce food for families across the United States.
Riley says, given the evolving situation, practices may change.
Here is what Tyson is doing:
- Relaxed attendance policy to reinforce the importance of stay home while sick and meeting childcare needs.
- Restricted visitor access to the facility
- Implemented the use of infrared, no-touch thermometers to check each team members temperature before they enter the facility. If the team member has a fever, they are not allowed into the facility.
- Require protective face coverings to be worn at every Tyson facility. Riley says the facility is also working to secure an ongoing supply of protective face coverings for production workers.
- Implemented social distancing measures by installing workstation dividers, barriers in the break rooms and outdoor tents for additional space during breaks.
- Increased deep cleaning and sanitizing, especially in employee break rooms, locker rooms, and other high-trafficked areas. Riley says there are team members dedicated to constantly wiping down and sanitizing common areas. This additional cleaning sometimes involves suspending a day of production.
- Educating team members about the serious nature of COVID-19 and providing helpful tips and avoiding exposure once they leave the facility.
Additionally, Tyson says they will pay around $60 million in 'thank you' bonuses to 116,000 front line workers and Tyson truckers in the U.S. who have been working during the pandemic.
Tyson says even though the company has a mandatory health care coverage, the company has waived the five consecutive day waiting period for short term disability benefits so workers can receive pay while they're sick with the flu or COVID-19.
The company says they have also waived the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminated pre-approval or pre-authorization steps, waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine, and relaxed refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.