FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Tyson Foods is moving ahead with plans for a $355 million manufacturing operation that will create 450 full-time jobs in Bowling Green, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The company will build the facility in the Kentucky Transpark for production of Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand bacon, the governor said Thursday.
Company leaders anticipate construction will be complete in late 2023.
The development in south-central Kentucky will expand Tyson’s footprint in the Bluegrass State. The company has prepared foods operations in Claryville and poultry operations in Albany and Robards. It currently employs more than 3,900 people in Kentucky.
State officials on Thursday preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with Tyson, the governor’s office said. The company could receive up to $10 million in tax incentives based on the amount of its investment and employment and wage targets. One target is that Tyson pay an average hourly wage of $28, including benefits.