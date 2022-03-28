U.K.'s Research and Education Center in Princeton is making progress towards rebuilding after it was obliterated in December's tornado.
Director Carrie Knott says the team has just about made it through the demolition phase. The 1500 acre farm lost four dozen buildings, some historic. Now temporary buildings are going up and so are the spirits of staff members who care so much about the work they do to educate farmers.
"It is sunny today," said Knott Monday. We met her at the site three months after our first meeting in December. "One of the few things I remember from our interview earlier was I said there's going to be a lot of dark days ahead. I think over the last three months we have found our path forward and I can see the light."
In total they lost forty-nine of fifty-eight buildings and at the time, two years work. Much of the data has since been recovered.
"Since we wrapped up the demo process and cleared away the buildings, that helps us heal. There was such magnitude to what we had to deal with," said Knott. "We've made such great progress. We've been over 1000 acres of fields cleaning up once and we're starting to go back over them the second time."
Indeed, Knott says clearing debris is a huge task and one so many West Kentucky tornado farmers who survived the storm are facing. The hardest part is dealing with the tiny pieces of metal and debris in research fields.
"I actually took advice from my farmers," said Knott. "I asked them 'How are you doing this?,' because I knew how we were handling it. There was no easy answer. It is a lot of hands, a lot of bodies and lots of cold mornings and cold days. My crew was out here during days when the highs did not get out of the 20's picking up pieces from the fields," she said.
Now they are putting up tent-like temporary structures and bringing in trailers so that more people can work on site.
"The main push is our temporary facilities," said Knott. "We are standing on what's going to be what we call 'trailer city.' This is where our temporary offices are going to go."
About seventy students and faculty look forward to getting back to business as usual. Dr. Katie VanValin is a Beef Extension Specialist.
"I work with getting them better nutrition and how to mitigate stress on the cattle. Right now it's a challenge because we don't have things as simple as scales to weigh them. But we have made progress. We lost about six miles of fence. Now we are just racing to get fencing installed so we can get our cattle on the grass," said Dr. VanValin.
She said they hope to make even more progress by the start of the next school year. Meantime, even in the immediate aftermath of the storm she says they never stopped working and never stopped educating farmers, especially when it comes to issues cattle might experience.
"I've worked with some of our county agents and other counties to get information out for producers about things that cattle might go through. We are also letting them know about diseases cattle can get from ingesting metal and the importance of clearing the fields after the storms," said Dr. VanValin.
Andy Bailey has worked as a tobacco specialist for twenty years.
"Right now we are in the process of planning and rebuilding a tobacco barn and get a greenhouse here. It is going to be a two-three year process to do that," said Bailey.
He said a lot of local tobacco farmers still face challenges but they too have weathered the storm.
"A lot of them in the path are up and running. They did so quickly. They are on track for the most part," said Bailey. "My best advice is, it's just going to take time."
Knott says finding a new normal has been all about learning from each other, adapting and relying on the same work ethic and values that have long made Kentucky farmers strong.
"I am just really proud of all we have accomplished and so thankful for all the help," said Knott.
Knott said they are still planning for the 100-year celebration in 2026. She knows that will look a lot different now but some things haven't changed. She said it was the farmers that pushed for a research facility a century ago, and Kentucky farmers are still supporting the mission now.
Knott says they want to remind farmers they are still there for them and thank them for their support.