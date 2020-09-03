McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge is back open to traffic.
The bridge was closed for about 3 hours Thursday morning to install new height restriction signs after the old ones were knocked down by SEMI trucks illegally crossing the bridge during a recent crash.
KYTC says, as a reminder to truckers, due to the deck width the bridge has an 8 foot, 6 inch load width restriction with a 9 foot, 6 inch height restriction, and a 15-ton weight restriction that prohibits most commercial trucks and all STAA trucks from crossing.
Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited as well.
KYTC says violators could get a citation.