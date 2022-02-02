PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge connecting Paducah, Kentucky, and Brookport, Illinois, is closed Wednesday night due to ice on the bridge deck, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District one says the bridge closed around 7 p.m. due to ice on the bridge's metal decking.
The cabinet says about 5,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day. The bridge, commonly called the Brookport Bridge, has a 15-ton load limit, and it is currently restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide. It also has a 9-foot, 6-inch vehicle height restriction.
Those restrictions will continue to be in place when the bridge eventually reopens.