PADUCAH — A daytime lane restriction along the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge connecting Paducah, Kentucky, and Brookport, Illinois, will continue through Sunday, April 18.
The restriction is in place at a work zone so the bridge can be inspected. The cabinet says the inspection crew is extending the length of time for the lane restriction because of rain that delayed work Wednesday.
The lane restriction will be in place from about 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. each day through Sunday. Drivers are advised to be aware of inspectors who will be climbing on the bridge superstructure.
During the lane restriction hours, drivers will have one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers on the bridge deck.