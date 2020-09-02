McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge for about 3 hours on Thursday morning, Sept. 3.
The bridge will be closed to all traffic starting around 8 a.m. to allow crews to reinstall the height restriction signs at the Brookport end of the bridge.
KYTC says there will be no marked detour and drivers can use the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis.
The bridge is expected to be open by around 11 a.m.
The overhead height restriction signs were knocked down by SEMI trucks illegally crossing the bridge during a recent crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis.
As a reminder to truckers, due to the deck width the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge has an 8 ft.-6 inch load with restriction. It also has a 9 ft., 6-inch height restriction, and a 15-ton weight restriction that prohibits most commercial trucks and all STAA trucks from crossing the 91 year-old structure. Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are also prohibited from crossing the bridge.