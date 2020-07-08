UPDATE — KYTC says after initially being closed, the southbound lanes of U.S. 45 are restricted to one lane at the KY 1276 intersection just north of Mayfield.
KY 1276 is closed at the intersection at this time.
KYTC has set up a lane restriction to allow southbound traffic to get around the incident site while the company responsible for the spill cleans the sewage from the roadway.
This is at U.S. 45 Graves County mile marker 20.55 and KY 1276 mile marker 2.5 near the old General Tire plant site.
KYTC says drivers passing this spill site should be aware that the smell in intense.
Estimated duration is still 3 hours.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says 300 gallons of human waste spilled from a sewage truck when the truck braked for a stop on U.S. 45 North at KY 1276 in Graves County.
KYTC says the spill is on the roadway along the southbound lanes of U.S. 45 near the KY 1276 intersection north of Mayfield.
A crew is en route to clean it up. KYTC says the southbound lanes of U.S. 45 are expected to be blocked for about 3 hours.