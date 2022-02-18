UPDATE AT 5:50 AM: The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge has reopened to traffic following an early morning barge hit on one of the piers.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge has closed after a barge hit on one of the piers.
The U.S. Coast Guard Ohio River Operations Center reports the Motor Vessel G.W. Frayser struck the bridge with 15 barges loaded with dry cargo at 3:43 a.m Friday.
According to the Coast Guard, the tow boat was downbound on the Ohio River attempting to make the turn to head upstream on the Mississippi River when the tow hit one of the right descending piers of the bridge.
The bridge will be closed until it has been certified by a KYTC certified bridge inspector.
According to the KYTC, the bridge is expected to reopen by 6:30 a.m.