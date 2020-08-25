PADUCAH -- A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has reopened the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to one-lane traffic a day earlier than expected, six days ahead of schedule.
One-lane traffic resumed at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The bridge was expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon, but a contractor completed roadway and levee maintenance work on a 2-mile section of the Kentucky approach Tuesday.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge continues to have one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal and an 8 ft., 6 inch load width restriction.
The bridge had been closed since Aug 1. During the extended closure, commuters between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois, have had to contend with about an 80-mile detour.
Motorists and truckers who adjusted their travel route before arriving at the bridge faced a shorter alternate route via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah-Metropolis.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge is about 5 miles north of Wickliffe at Kentucky mile point 7.372. Also known as the Cairo Bridge, it connects with the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge that carries traffic between Illinois and Missouri.